Red Flag Warning today ahead of weekend warmup

CHILLY START TODAY

Although Friday will begin cold with the 20s, we’re in for an afternoon warm-up! Mostly sunny skies will continue with highs back in the mid to upper 50s.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect again today due to a combination of drought conditions, low humidity, and gusts around 20 mph. Brush fires will start and spread easily with these conditions.

Splashover and minor coastal flooding will occur across eastern MA and NH today with the 10 AM high tide. Less than a foot of inundation is expected. Additional splash over will develop with the Saturday 11 AM and Sunday noon tides too.

WARMER WEEKEND

The mornings will stay cool this weekend, but afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees. The mild weather will come with breezy conditions at times. Gusts 20-25 mph are most likely Saturday, would could make for frustrating leaf cleanup AND may trigger another Red Flag Warning. Even without a warning, the brush fire potential will be quite concerning with a “severe” drought in 68% of Massachusetts.

WHERE’S THE RAIN?

A front will pass through Monday with a slight chance for a sprinkle in a few towns, but nothing widespread or substantial. We’re holding onto hope for a good soaking next Thursday.









