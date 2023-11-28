Part owner of Boston bar pleads guilty, admits to helping accused killer after Marine vet’s death

BOSTON — A 35-year-old Everett woman charged in connection with an investigation into the stabbing death of a Marine veteran in Boston in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact of murder.

Alisha Dumeer, a part owner and bartender at the Sons of Boston bar, agreed to enter a guilty plea in Suffolk Superior Court after admitting to helping the accused killer in the moments following the death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez.

Martinez, of Chicago, died after an altercation outside the downtown establishment on March 19, 2022. He was visiting Boston for St. Patrick’s Day.

Martinez was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office subsequently charged Sons of Boston bouncer Alvaro Larrama with murder in connection with the attack that claimed the life of Martinez. Laramma has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said that Dumeer tried to help Laramma avoid detection after the crime by helping to get rid of his blood-soaked clothing after the confrontation.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a prosecutor read a victim impact statement on behalf of Martinez’s father.

“Ms. Dumeer, you could have been the talk of the town for doing the right and heroic thing but instead you chose to do the wrong thing and find yourself in this predicament on the wrong side of the law,” Martinez’s father said via the prosecutor.

Martinez’s mother Apolonia said, “I barely sleep...It’s a daily struggle to put on a happy face...Every morning starts with a thousands pounds of weight on me with the realization that Daniel will never walk through the door again.”

Apolonia added, “Ms. Dumeer, I forgive for trying to rob my family of the truth.”

Dumeer, who was indicted in June 2022, initially denied knowing what happened on the night of Martinez’s death.

Judge Robert Ullman sentenced Dumeer to six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring followed by three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Ullman opted not to impose a higher sentence, calling Dumeer’s actions on the night of Martinez’s death a “stupid momentary act.”

“For the rest of her life, she stands convicted for accessory after the fact or murder,” Ullman explained. “She’s going to have to life with that criminal conviction. So, in my view, it’s a serious penalty and that was my thinking.”

A tearful Dumeer also spoke in court, turning to apologize to Martinez’s family.

“I am just very sorry. I couldn’t imagine this happening to somebody in my family and I’m sad that we’re all here today,” Dumeer said.

Under the terms of her sentencing, Dumeer must stay away from and have no contact with the Martinez family, according to Ullman.

