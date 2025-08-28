Local

Part of Mass. Turnpike closed after car catches fire in Boston’s Prudential Tunnel

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike was closed to traffic on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in the Prudential Tunnel.

The eastbound side of the highway in Boston was closed as a result of the car fire, MassDOT warned drivers.

Traffic leading up to the scene was said to be at a complete standstill.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read