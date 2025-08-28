Part of Mass. Turnpike closed after car catches fire in Boston’s Prudential Tunnel

BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike was closed to traffic on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in the Prudential Tunnel.

The eastbound side of the highway in Boston was closed as a result of the car fire, MassDOT warned drivers.

In #Boston, I-90 eastbound closed in Prudential Tunnel due to car fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 28, 2025

Traffic leading up to the scene was said to be at a complete standstill.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

