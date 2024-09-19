Part of Mass Pike closed due to tractor-trailer rollover

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover on Thursday afternoon is causing major traffic delays on the Mass Pike.

According to MassDOT, I-90 westbound is closed at mile marker 106 in Hopkinton due to the truck rollover.

Authorities say injuries were reported and hazardous materials spilled onto the roadway. The extent of injuries is unclear.

Officials did not provide a timetable for when normal traffic patterns will resume.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes.

No further information was immediately available.

In #Hopkinton, I-90 WB closed at mile marker 106 due to truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

