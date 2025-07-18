Part of busy Boston area parkway closing this weekend amid fears of condo collapse

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Part of a busy Boston area parkway will close this weekend amid fears that a structurally compromised building that towers over the thoroughfare and overlooks the Charles River could collapse.

Starting on Saturday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the City of Cambridge will close the right westbound lane of Memorial Drive between Hawthorn Street and Gerry’s Landing.

Officials warned motorists that the closure is due to structural concerns at the Riverview Condominiums at 221 Mount Auburn Street.

In November, residents of the now permanently closed luxury condo complex were ordered out of the eight-story building after engineers with the property manager, Thayer & Associates, Inc., uncovered structural deficiencies that dated back to the 1960s.

The company told Boston 25 News at the time that sub-standard concrete and improper placement of reinforcing steel were recently discovered during roofing renovations.

The lane closure could remain in place until the end of 2025, according to the city.

“The lane closure is expected to ensure public safety while addressing the structural issues at the Riverview Condominium Building,” officials said in a statement. “The duration of the closure is currently indefinite, pending further assessments.”

Traffic, cyclist, and pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked to facilitate movement in the area.

Pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to use the Paul Dudley White Bike Path and to cross at Hawthorn Street and Gerry’s Landing Road for safe travel.

Area residents are encouraged to visit the City of Cambridge’s website for updates on local access detours and MBTA bus detours.

