Parents, teachers pack meeting as Framingham faces major staffing cuts

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Framingham School Committee meeting was packed to capacity on Wednesday night with parents and teachers worried about the possibility of major staffing cuts.

“Would there be staffing cuts, I mean I think every year there’s staffing cuts, that happens, but this is just so significant and would be so damaging,” said Christine Mulroney, the president of the Framingham Teachers Association.

Right now, about 116 positions are on the chopping block to balance the budget.

The superintendent says they’re faced with about a 9-million-dollar gap after a steep drop in enrollment this year.

“It’s a horrible situation to be in, and I’ve been a superintendent, this is my 19th year, this is the worst of my career,” said Dr. Robert Tremblay, superintendent of Framingham Public Schools.

Dr. Tremblay says Framingham has nearly 700 fewer students this year than last year, and with that drop in enrollment comes a major drop in funding.

“We can’t necessarily do business tomorrow the same way we’re doing it today with 700 less students,” said Dr. Tremblay. “Arguably, there’s a need to make some reductions; the hard part now is what are those proper reductions to make.”

Dozens of people spoke during public comment, urging the school committee to avoid these staffing cuts.

Many are also worried about losing programs like theater, art, and Mandarin.

“Staff received the sort of breakdown by school of what potential positions could be cut, so you know everybody is really feeling really harmed, nervous, what this could mean for kids and the community,” said Mulroney.

Wednesday’s meeting was mostly a discussion on how to balance this budget.

The school committee will vote on its budget on February 4, and then it goes to the city council for approval.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

