Parade shooting suspect accused of removing GPS monitor among 6 added to Boston ‘most wanted’ list

BOSTON — A man indicted on charges in connection with a shooting at a Caribbean festival parade in Boston is on the run after he cut off his GPS monitor, one day before his case was set to go to trial, authorities said.

Gerald Vick, 31, of the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, was indicted in February 2024 on charges including eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony after a shooting at the J’Ouvert parade on Talbot Avenue on Aug. 26, 2023, left six men and two women injured.

The victims were caught in the crossfire as Vick and others exchanged gunfire with rivals, according to police.

Vick was ordered held on $6,000, even though prosecutors asked for no bail. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News that Vick posted that bail and he ultimately removed his GPS bracelet around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police described Vick as a black man, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 155 pounds, with a dark complexion and multiple tattoos. He is believed to have ties to Taunton.

Investigators also noted that Vick has an additional default warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for firearm-related offenses, in addition to the charges stemming from the J’Ouvert parade shooting.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Vick was among six new names added to the Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, including Vick, according to the Boston Police Department:

Gerald Vick -- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm

Christopher Anderson -- Aggravated assault and battery, mayhem, armed robbery

Elias Jerome Sudler -- Firearms and drug trafficking

Antonio Lorgeree -- Aggravated assault and larceny

Omobowale Wright -- Malicious destruction of property over $1,200

Josephine Simard -- Larceny from a building, attempt to commit a crime

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone who comes in contact with Vick is urged to call 911 immediately.

