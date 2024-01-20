Pack of coyotes on the prowl in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass — A pack of coyotes recently visited a coastal South Shore town.
Viewer video sent to Boston 25 captured eight coyotes striding through a Cohasset yard on Friday.
The Mass.gov website provides the following tips to prevent conflict with coyotes:
- Remove food sources
- Protect your pets
- Haze coyotes
- Eliminate shelter
A full guide can be found by clicking this link.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group