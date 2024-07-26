PA man charged with raping minor after driving to Brookline meet victim

A Pennsylvania man is accused of raping a minor in Brookline.

According to police, Edward Garry allegedly communicated with the victim on Snapchat before driving to the Bay State to meet up, Brookline police say.

Garry was arrested in Pennsylvania and is charged with aggravated statutory rape with a greater than 10-year age difference.

He still needs to be extradited to Massachusetts.

