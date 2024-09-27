Owner of used car business in Swansea wanted by police on ‘multiple arrest warrants’ for fraud

SWANSEA, Mass. — An Attleboro man who owns a used car business in Swansea is wanted by police in connection with a fraud scheme.

Edward Cicciu, 46, owner of Bristol County Auto Exchange at 2388 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, is wanted by police on “multiple arrest warrants” for fraud-related charges, Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said in a statement on Thursday.

Since May, about 25 people have reported to police that they were defrauded by Bristol County Auto Exchange, Foley said.

An investigation by police found that Cicciu receives cars on loan from a local auction, but does not receive the titles for the vehicles until he pays the auction in full.

The vehicles are then put up for sale at Bristol County Auto Exchange. Police said Cicciu allegedly completes a sale, takes the payment, attaches fake or forged license plates and promises that a title and registration will be mailed to the purchaser.

But Cicciu is accused of not responding to the victims, and “never pays the auction for the vehicle,” Foley said.

“The purchasers never receive the titles and cannot register the vehicles. Because the auction company still owns the victims’ vehicles, they are in the process of repossessing them,” Foley said.

“The Swansea Police Department takes any allegations of fraud very seriously,” Foley said. “This has been an extensive investigation that underscores our commitment to protecting consumers from dishonest practices. We urge anyone who believes they may have been affected to come forward.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the fraud scheme should contact Swansea Police Officer Donald Dibiasio at 508-674-8464.

All of the cases reported to Swansea Police remain under active investigation, Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

