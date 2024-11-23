Owner offering $20,000 cash reward after woman who stole $250K in jewelry from high-end spa

BOSTON — The owner of a high-end spa in Boston is offering a reward for any information leading to the return of stolen jewelry.

According to police, on Tuesday, November 19 around 2:33 p.m. police were called to the area of 33 Exeter St., or the location of the G20 Spa and Salon for reports of a robbery.

The owner tells Boston 25 that a woman stole jewelry, including a wedding ring, an engagement ring, and a tennis bracelet, from a locker room inside the spa.

Police described the suspect as a white female, possibly in her 20s, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and dark roots.

The owners of the spa are offering a $20,000 cash reward for any information leading to the return of the stolen jewelry.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group