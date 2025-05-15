Live court video, updates: Day 16 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s retrial

Thursday marks Day 16 of Karen Read’s murder retrial after four witnesses took the stand Wednesday, including an investigator who inspected the Mansfield woman’s SUV and John O’Keefe’s 17-year-old niece.

Read, 45, is accused of striking O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

A forensic scientist with the Massachusetts State Police crime lab is expected back on the stand when jurors return to Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court.

O’Keefe’s niece wasn’t filmed because of her age, but she described being woken up by Read less than two hours before O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

“The defendant came into my room,” the teen said, who was 14 at the time of her uncle’s death. “She told me my uncle never came home.”

O’Keefe’s niece added, “She was very, like, frantic. ”The defendant was asking what could have happened and asking, ‘Could I have done something?’"

The teen also told the court that she heard O’Keefe say that his relationship with Read had changed in the weeks leading up to his death.

State police scientist Maureen Hartnett also testified that she analyzed the clothing O’Keefe was wearing when he was found on Jan. 29, 2022, as well as Read’s Lexus SUV.

The SUV had a broken tailight, scratches, a dent, glass on the bumper, and a single strand of hair, according to Hartnett.

Defense attorney Robert Alessi told the jury the Lexus traveled 60 miles in bad weather before Hartnett analyzed it at the Canton police station. He also asked how the hair and glass didn’t fall off, as she found both at the same general time.

“That hair wasn’t secured to that panel, was it?” Alessi asked. “No,” Hartnett responed.

“It, in fact, wasn’t secured in any way on that quarter panel. Right?” Alessi continued. “That’s correct,” Hartnett said.

Alessi then said, “It wasn’t taped.” It wasn’t glued. It wasn’t stapled. It was not affixed in any way whatsoever." Hartnett responded, “No.”

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group