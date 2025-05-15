Electronics, tools, shoes, and more for $10? Why bargain bin shopping is so hot

SAUGUS, Mass. — It’s a Wednesday morning at Bin Wins inside the Staples Store in Saugus, and everything in the bins is just $4.00!

“I always love a bargain... And are you kidding me?” said frequent shopper Crystal Cakounes.

From technology to clothing, games, and even snacks, the items are new and priced to sell.

“We have things from T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Best Buy, pallets that didn’t sell, maybe they overpurchased. But we also do have a lot of Amazon unused returns that we have inside of our bins,” said Staples Saugus store manager Devian Richmond.

Richmond tells Boston 25, on Fridays, everything is restocked and priced at $15. That’s when you have the best variety. Prices drop a few dollars a day, until “Two Dollar Thursday”.

“Thursday is a madhouse,” Richmond said. “So when we open those doors, they rush to the back, grab the carts, and they get digging for those treasures!”

Outside of the bins, you can still find deals for up to 75% off retail.

“We found Beats, like headphones. Actually a lot of like really good headphones… and an iPad, wild!” said Cakounes.

Bin shopping is hot across the country. Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard went shopping at Black Friday Deals in Georgia to see what deals he could find.

“What time did you get here at this morning?” Howard asked one bargain shopper.

“Seven,” she told him.

Shoppers line up out front hours before the store opens, hoping to get the best deals.

At 9 a.m., the fun begins. Everyone rushes in to grab a cart to start searching for deals.

The first rule, though, is to do not touch the merchandise.

In your first few moments in the store, you can look but can’t touch.

“When you hear the siren, then it’s time,” a shopper said.

Once that siren blares, it’s a mad dash to grab whatever you can before someone else does.

Like at Bin Wins, most of the items sold at Black Friday Deals are Amazon returns and overstocked items, and some from other large retailers.

Asmar Eid is the owner. His family started the business in 2017 and now they have 43 locations nationwide.

“I’ve seen Sony cameras that were $6,800. We get MacBooks, we get computers, we get phones, we’ve got a little bit of everything,” Eid told Howard.

Eid said some customers shop for themselves, while others resell these items online.

Candice Logan is a reseller.

“Going there is like a treasure hunt. You never know what you’re going to come up with,” Logan said.

When you come across a box that does not say what’s inside, you can use the Amazon app to scan a barcode to get a hint.

“So you’re using your Amazon app?” Clark asked one shopper.

“I am trying to use the Amazon app,” the shopper said.

“So, what did this turn out to be?” Howard asked after the shopper scanned the item.

“Nothing,” the shopper said disappointedly.

And that’s the key, Howard said. If it’s worth nothing, don’t buy it.

Howard purchased three things totaling $32 with tax. When he looked up the items, they were worth about $150.

“In a time that everybody’s trying to stretch every dollar, bin stores are a great way to do it - if you’re patient and if you are willing to stand in line. Sometimes you’ll get real treasure, sometimes you’ll think, What did I do?” Howard said.

Back in Saugus, business at Bin Wins is so good, they’ve already expanded twice since opening in November. There’s another location in Seabrook, NH and more maybe in the works. Shoppers tell Boston 25, it’s a great spot for teachers grabbing crafts or even picking up holiday decorations.

“Sometimes I come and people are here with like a cart filled to the brim. I’m like, how did you find so many things in 45 minutes? It’s wild. But people love it. So it’s awesome,” said Crystal Cakounes.

