Boston police seek help identifying woman who stole $250K in jewelry from high-end spa

BOSTON — Boston police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole approximately $250,000 worth of jewelry from the locker room of a local spa in the upscale Newbury Street neighborhood.

The theft happened at about 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 33 Exeter St., or the location of the G20 Spa and Salon, according to police, who released a photograph of the suspect on Wednesday.

Police described the suspect as a white female, possibly in her 20s, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and dark roots.

Boston spa larceny suspect (Boston Police)

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-5619.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

