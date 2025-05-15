Police seek help identifying suspects in theft of $20K in sunglasses from Boston store

Boston — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a group of suspected thieves who allegedly swiped nearly $20,000 worth of sunglasses from a store in Boston on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Sunglass Hut at 335 Newbury Street around 12:45 p.m. learned that 41 pairs of sunglasses valued at $19,750 had been stolen from the store, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in connection with the alleged thefts.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

