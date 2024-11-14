Owner of Cohasset home where police say Ana Walshe was dismembered suing Brian Walshe’s mom

DEDHAM, Mass. — The owner of a Cohasset home where police say Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana, is suing Walshe’s mother, claiming the alleged grisly killing has led to a “substantial loss” in property value due to the “psychological impact of the notorious murder.”

Property owner Peter M. Capozzoli filed the lawsuit against Diana Walshe and the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association in Deham’s Norfolk Superior Court, court documents indicate.

Diana Walshe signed a six-month lease on the home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway on March 9, 2022, and told Capozzoli that she intended to live there with her son Brian, daughter-in-law Ana, and their three children while she recuperated from an illness, according to the documents.

In the lawsuit, Capozzoli alleges that the Walshe family “damaged, defaced, misused, and abused the property in numerous ways,” while also using the home for “improper and unlawful purposes.”

“Defendant Walsh’s son Brian murdered and dismembered his wife Ana in the property. This caused blood and other human remains to contaminate the home, including the Walshes’ bedroom (where the murder apparently took place) and the basement (where apparently the dismemberment and disposal took place),” the lawsuit stated.

Capozzoli said in the lawsuit that he was forced to hire a company that specialized in the decontamination of murder and other crime scenes at a “substantial expense.”

“This decontamination process involved the full cleaning, treatment, and painting of the basement and the removal of the bedroom wood flooring and treatment of the underlying support structure,” the lawsuit stated. “This decontamination process also involved the thorough cleaning and decontamination of the bathrooms and other areas.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe

Prosecutors said that Brian Walshe bought $400 worth of cleaning and hardware supplies from Home Depot after the alleged killing.

Ana Walshe, a real estate professional who worked in Washington D.C. vanished on New Year’s Day 2023, and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said. Prosecutors allege that Brian Walshe killed the 39-year-old and misled investigators about her disappearance.

Days after Ana Walshe’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators. Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time and investigators said Brian Walsh used his son’s iPad to make 21 incriminating Google searches on how to dismember and dispose of a body.

The lawsuit is seeking $400,000 in damages. Diana Walshe denies ever living at the home and has filed a counter-lawsuit.

Brian Walshe has been held without bail since his arrest. Ana’s Walshe’s body has never been found.

A trial date has not been set.

Read Capozzoli’s lawsuit in its entirety below:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group