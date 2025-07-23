Overnight lane closures on Mass. highway to start this weekend and last for more than three months

NEWTON, Mass. — Overnight lane closures on Route 9 eastbound and westbound in Brookline and Newton are slated to begin on Sunday and last for 3 1/2 months, MassDOT said this week.

The closures are scheduled to begin on Sunday night, July 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

These closures will continue on a Sunday night through Thursday night schedule for approximately 3 1/2 months, state transportation officials said.

These overnight closures are required to support resurfacing and roadway repairs on Route 9 in Brookline and Newton, officials said.

The work includes “reconstructing non-compliant sidewalks, updating signs and pavement markings, widening the median cut-through at Route 9 and Woodcliff Road, and milling and paving the bridges carrying Route 9 over Centre Street and Hammond Pond Parkway,” in addition to other work, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group