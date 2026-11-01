Over 12 residents displaced after fire damages Jamaica Plain apartment building

BOSTON — Over 12 residents are displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Jamaica Plain on Saturday night.

Boston firefighters said they responded to 211 Boylston St. for a report of a fire in the back of a multi-family building.

Firefighters said the back walls were determined to be structurally unstable, forcing residents to be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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