Hundreds flock to elaborate haunted mansion display in Mass. neighborhood

MELROSE, Mass. — Hundreds have flocked to “Dave’s Haunted Mansion” on York Terrace to see an elaborate replica of Disney World’s Haunted Mansion ride.

Organizers used 3-D printers, projectors, computer networking, and coding to build the Halloween experience.

Over the last three years, the display has expanded to include Madam Leota’s séance room, a dancing ballroom, singing busts, and a crypt filled with candy.

The haunted mansion will be open again on Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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