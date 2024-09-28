‘Outstanding hotels’: 16 Massachusetts hotels ranked best in the US

BOSTON — Are you looking to get away and stay in a luxurious hotel but don’t know where to start? Massachusetts has you covered.

Michelin Guide recently released its full list of United States hotels that won Michelin Keys. Out of 293 hotels, 16 are in Massachusetts.

The Michelin Key is the Michelin Guide’s newest distinction, created in April 2024 to recognize the most outstanding hotels in the world.

Each hotel is vetted and judged in five categories, architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

Two Key Hotels in Massachusetts:

Boston: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Boston: Raffles Boston

Boston: The Langham Boston

Boston: The Newbury Boston

Boston: The Whitney Hotel Boston

Lenox: Canyon Ranch Lenox

North Adams: TOURISTS

The One Key Hotels in Massachusetts:

Boston: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Boston: Mandarin Oriental Boston

Edgartown: Faraway Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown: Hob Knob

Great Barrington: Granville House

Lexington: The Inn at Hastings Park

Nantucket: The Brant

Nantucket: The Wauwinet

Vineyard Haven: Nobnocket Boutique Inn

To view the full list of Michelin Key hotels, visit the link here.

