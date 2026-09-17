Out of prison and back to work: Former Fall River mayor begins repaying $310K in restitution

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been released from federal prison and is working to pay back the more than $310,000 he owes.

According to reports, the 34-year-old is now working as a marketing manager for a restaurant in the city.

Correia served more than four years of a six-year sentence for fraud and extortion convictions.

He was convicted in 2021 on charges that he defrauded investors and extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River.

Federal prosecutors said Correia used his position as mayor to pressure cannabis businesses into making payments and investments that personally benefited him.

He claimed his innocence after his 2018 arrest and blamed the charges on political opponents.

Correia served as mayor of Fall River from 2016 until 2020. He was first elected in 2015 at 23.

A judge ultimately dismissed 10 of 21 charges against Correia, leaving 11 convictions to stand.

He was ordered by a judge to pay over $310,000 in restitution.

According to reports, Correia has agreed to pay $170 each month.

It would take approximately 150 years to pay off the restitution.

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