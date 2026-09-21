Orleans home destroyed in early morning fire

ORLEANS, Mass. — A home in Orleans is considered a total loss after a large fire broke out Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Morningside Circle shortly after 3:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls for a structure fire.

Crews arrived at the house and found it nearly fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said a vehicle in the driveway had also caught on fire.

Additional crews from Harwich, Chatham, and Yarmouth were called to the scene to help extinguish the flames.

Fire officials said it took approximately an hour and a half for the fire to be brought under control.

Fire officials said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the home was undergoing renovations.

The home suffered extensive damage and is considered a total loss.

Crews remained on scene until approximately 10 a.m. to ensure the area was safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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