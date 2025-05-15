Original Quincy Dunkin’ celebrates 75th birthday with 1950s flair

QUINCY, Mass. — Established in 1950, the original Dunkin’ on 543 Southern Artery in Quincy held a special 75th birthday celebration for the community Thursday morning.

“I’m only Dunkin’, always,” said Christine Corbitt, who was one of many people who waited outside in the rain to be part of the milestone moment.

To mark the occasion, vintage music and memorabilia, as well as retro merchandise from the 1950s, were featured throughout the restaurant. The first 75 customers also received a card that earned them 75 days of free coffee.

“I think the turnout just says ‘Quincy,’ you know, we started here. We have very loyal people here. We’re engrained in the community,” said Victor Carvalho, a Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chair of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Carvalho attributed their ongoing success to the fact that they’ve stayed true to their core values.

For every donut bought Thursday, $0.75 will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The charitable foundation provides joyful experiences to kids battling hunger or illness.

