More than 50 arrested in connection with ‘unlawful assembly’ at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — More than 50 people have been arrested after fights broke out among large crowds gathered at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach for a social media-promoted event earlier this week.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers were called in Tuesday afternoon to assist the Hampton Police Department with a large crowd near the Seashell Stage along Ocean Boulevard.

Tensions escalated around 4 p.m., as multiple fights broke out while hundreds gathered despite hot, stormy conditions, according to state police. Officers and troopers intervened, but more altercations broke out as parts of the crowd became unruly.

As conditions deteriorated, Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno declared an unlawful assembly, and police repeatedly ordered the crowd to disperse. Officials say many people ignored those commands, leading to further arrests.

By the end of the event, law enforcement responded to 127 calls for service and made 51 arrests on charges that include riot, second-degree assault, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of alcohol, minor transporting alcohol, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities noted that additional charges could be filed.

Officials say the majority of beachgoers cooperated, but they remain committed to ensuring safety at large events moving forward.

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