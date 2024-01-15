Opening of popular Ice Castles attraction in New Hampshire moved up

Fans of the popular Ice Castles attraction in New Hampshire won’t have to wait as long as they previously thought.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock will be opening on Saturday, January 20th at 2:00 p.m., a week earlier than previously scheduled.

The attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated at night.

The attraction was originally delayed to mid-late January in December.

If weather permits, ice artisans typically begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

