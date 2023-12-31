Opening of popular Ice Castles attraction in New Hampshire delayed

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The popular Ice Castles attraction in New Hampshire will be opening later than usual this winter due to the warmer weather.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock typically begin welcoming guests in late December but that won’t be the case this season.

“Our New Hampshire location is not open yet. Given we are a weather-dependent attraction, the temperatures are too warm right now. We are hoping to open mid to late January,” the Ice Castles said.

The attraction includes ice slides, crawl spaces, caves, and fountains that are illuminated in different colors at night.

Artisans typically begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day beginning in late November.

