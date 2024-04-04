Opening day for Boston’s Swan Boats set for next week

Ger ready for Boston’s Swan Boats.

2024 marks the 147th season for the Swan Boats, an iconic symbol of Boston and the Public Garden.

This year, opening day for the Swan Boats is Saturday, April 13.

Swan boats Boston Swan boats (Boston Parks and Recreation Department)

The swan on the boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat, and encloses a paddle mechanism that is used to propel the boat through the water.

The Swan Boats were first launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget. The Paget family continues to operate the rides.

