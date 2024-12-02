Open Newbury returns, expands the streets for a Holiday stroll

BOSTON — Open Newbury takes on the Holidays! The event that typically occurs in the summer and fall seasons expands into the Holiday’s.

“I am thrilled to present the holiday edition of Open Newbury to Back Bay this winter for all of our residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The tradition of Open Newbury that we enjoy during the summer brings so much opportunity for community gathering and economic growth for our small businesses. I am looking forward to seeing the city gather together again for Open Newbury this holiday season.”

On Sunday, visitors and people of Boston got the chance to take a stroll on the vibrant street. The announcement came back in May, when the event was announced to expand into the winter season to promote Holiday shopping.

“We know that our local businesses thrive when residents do their holiday shopping in person! With the trees sparkling with holiday lights and the excitement around a holiday stroll, these two dates will be an exciting chance to support our local businesses and build community. I cannot wait,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

The next Open Newbury will take place next Sunday, December 8, and will last from 10 A.M.- 6 P.M.

To learn more, visit their website at https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/open-newbury-street

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group