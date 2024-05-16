Open Newbury Street kicks off in June, expands to winter, officials say

BOSTON — City officials announced Thursday that Newbury Street will be open to pedestrian traffic for ten consecutive Sundays starting this summer and expanding to the winter season.

Beginning on June 30 through September 1, the popular shopping street will close to vehicular traffic, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to shop and dine at local businesses.

“Open Newbury” will also be held on two days in December to encourage holiday shopping in the Back Bay, although those dates have yet to be announced.

“Open Newbury has become a beloved summer tradition in Boston, and I’m grateful to the many small business owners who work together with the City to make this possible,” Mayor Michelle Wu said. “This year we’re excited to add themed days for more special experiences, including a winter holiday Open Newbury. I encourage residents and visitors to come again and again starting this June, to experience dining, walking, and shopping in the heart of Back Bay.”

The open streets will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue, the same as last year. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement starting at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted notifying drivers of the change.

Open Newbury Street will occur on these days:

· June 30

· July 7, 14, 21, 28

· August 4, 11, 18, 25

· September 1

· Two winter dates yet to be determined

“Open Newbury creates the opportunity for Bostonians and visitors alike to explore one of our City’s most vibrant streets from a different perspective free from cars,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the local business community to enhance the experience for all.”

The public is encouraged to utilize public transportation, along with bicycling and walking. More details about the event can be found here.

