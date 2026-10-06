O’Neill Tunnel to close overnight for maintenance work

BOSTON — Drivers heading through downtown Boston overnight should plan ahead as the southbound side of the O’Neill Tunnel will temporarily close for scheduled maintenance work.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Wednesday, while crews perform maintenance inside the tunnel.

The shutdown will begin on I-93 southbound at Exit 20 (Sullivan Square).

Additional closures will include access from Route 1 southbound at the Tobin Bridge to I-93 southbound, access from Storrow Drive to I-93 southbound, and all other southbound tunnel on-ramps.

Access to I-93 southbound will remain available from Albany Street.

Transportation officials say detours and signage will be in place to help direct drivers around the closure.

Drivers traveling through the area late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning are encouraged to allow extra travel time and follow posted detour routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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