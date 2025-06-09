One year until World Cup kickoff

BOSTON — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to kickoff in a year.

Boston is one of the host cities with games scheduled to take place in Foxboro.

South Station has been transformed to celebrate the arrival of soccer’s biggest international event. Several banners were unveiled on Monday morning.

There will be seven matches for the FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium.

That will include five group stage matches, a round of 32 match, and a quarterfinal match.

Some of Europe’s biggest teams will take part, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, this year’s Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain, and runner-up Inter Milan.

Boston 25 will be your home for the action in next year’s men’s World Cup.

This will be the first time Gillette Stadium hosts a World Cup match.

Mexico and Canada are also hosting country’s.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

