One worker extricated, others trapped following trench collapse in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A worker has been extricated, and others are trapped after a trench collapse in Yarmouth.

According to Yarmouth police, crews were called to a work site at 152 South Shore Drive in South Yarmouth for a collapse.

One worker has been extricated, and rescue teams are currently providing lifesaving measures.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Crews are still currently working the scene, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

