One woman dead, another in critical condition after Boston hit-and-run crash

BOSTON — One woman is dead and a second woman is hospitalized with critical injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Boston on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving pedestrians in the area of 101 South Huntington Avenue in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood just after 9:30 p.m. found two injured women, according to the Boston Police Department.

A 77-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 39-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. Their names haven’t been released.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed debris littering the crash scene, including a collapsed walker in the street.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene, according to police. Their vehicle was later found abandoned near Huntington Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide and fatal crash detectives are leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

