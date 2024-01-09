One taken by MedFlight, three others hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass — Several people had to be hospitalized, including one who had to be taken by MedFlight, after a multi-vehicle crash in Bridgewater on Tuesday.

Bridgewater police and fire responded to the intersection of Route 18 and Winter Street around 11:35 a.m. Responding personnel found a Toyota SUV, a Ford pickup truck, and a Chevy pickup truck collided.

The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old man from Middleboro, was ejected from the truck during the crash and was flown by helicopter to a Rhode Island hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Chevy driver, a 44-year-old Bridgewater man, was taken by ambulance to a hospital as well as the occupants of the Toyota, a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman and a 5-year-old passenger.

According to an initial investigation, the Ford truck was traveling north on Route 18 when it collided with the other vehicles. The area around the crash was closed from the time of the crash until 1:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

