One student stabbed, another arrested after fight inside Boston school, police say

BOSTON — Authorities responded to a Dorchester school on Wednesday after a student was allegedly stabbed inside the building.

Officers responding to TechBoston Academy around 12:25 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.

The victim, who was a student, was transported to an area hospital. It is unclear how old the victim was.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson says the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between two students. The other student involved is in the custody of Boston Police, according to officials.

“We know this incident will cause many to feel anxious, but I want to reassure all members of the TechBoston Academy Community this was an isolated incident between two students, and that we will take every step necessary to ensure that our students feel safe and welcomed,” Head of School Patrick Cleary said in a letter to the community. “TechBoston Academy, like all Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community. Our district crisis response team, led by our district social worker, will be on-site over the next few days to support our community.”

The investigation remains active and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

