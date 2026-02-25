One staff member, three inmates treated for smoke inhalation after Mass. prison fire

NORFOLK, Mass. — A prison fire is under investigation at MCI Norfolk.

Officials say the fire began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Corrections told Boston 25 News the fire began in one of the facility’s housing units.

One staff member went to the hospital as a precaution and three inmates were treated on site for smoke inhalation.

There was no immediate word on how the fire began.

