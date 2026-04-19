One resident injured in apartment fire in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — One person was injured in an apartment fire in Brookline this morning.

According to Chief John Sullivan, the call came in around 5:18 a.m.

On arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the fifth floor. They were quickly able to rescue a man off one of the balconies.

He was taken to the hospital with some burns to his hands. There were a couple of other residents who were evaluated at the scene.

The fire was knocked down relatively quickly and was contained to one unit that sustained heavy fire and damage.

A fire in Brookline sends one man to the hospital with burns to his hands. Firefighters had to rescue him from the balcony… fire was contained to one unit on fifth floor @boston25 pic.twitter.com/eYuLCH9GI7 — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) April 19, 2026

No firefighters were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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