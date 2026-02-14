One person taken into custody following double stabbing in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — One person has been taken into custody after two people were found with stab wounds in Fall River, police announce.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 800 Walnut Street for reports of two people stabbed. Once on scene, officers located the victims and began giving them medical aid.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect was located and apprehended. Both the victims and suspect were transported to trauma centers for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group