One person suffers minor injures after car crashes with train in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. — On Sunday, around 7 PM, the Concord Fire Department was dispatched to Contant Street for reports of a train vs. car collision.

The accident occurred at a slow rate of speed after an MBTA commuter rail heading west to Fitchburg struck the vehicle.

Upon arrival, crews found one person in the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.

The victim was transported to Lahey Clinic by Concord Fire EMS with assistance from Pro Ambulance ALS medics.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in more serious injuries,” said Chief Thomas Judge. “Our crews, along with our police and EMS partners, responded quickly to provide care and ensure the scene was secured.”

MBTA is currently investigating the incident.

