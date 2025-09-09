One person stabbed, one in custody following fight in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester on Monday night.
Officers responding to the area of 915 Dorchester Avenue around 8 p.m. found a person suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston Police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
One person was taken into custody.
Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the two people.
The incident remains under investigation.
