One person stabbed, one in custody following fight in Dorchester, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester on Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of 915 Dorchester Avenue around 8 p.m. found a person suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

One person was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the two people.

The incident remains under investigation.

