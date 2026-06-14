One person shot, another in custody following state police shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital while another person was taken into custody following a shooting involving Massachusetts State Police, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Friday when members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit were investigating at 159 Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield.

Suddenly, shots were fired towards the state troopers, striking one of their vehicles, prompting troopers to shoot back.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while another was taken into custody.

No injuries amongst the law enforcement were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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