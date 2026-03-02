One person pulled from burning building in Townsend

TOWNSEND, Mass. — One person was rescued on Sunday morning after a fire tore through a home in Townsend, Fire Chief Gary Shepared announced.

The fire was reported at approximately 6 a.m. after a neighbor observed flames coming through the roof. Arriving crews encountered heavy smoke and fire, which prompted an immediate second alarm.

Deputy Chief Brett King identified the occupant through a window, allowing members of Company three to make entry into the burning structure. Firefighters Tyler Carter and Andrew Shepherd reached the man and removed him from the building.

Once outside, the rescue team transferred his care to awaiting medical companies. This incident marks the second life-saving rescue performed by Townsend firefighters in recent months.

The victim, who was the sole occupant of the single-family house, was transported to Leominster Hospital after being pulled from the building.

Firefighting crews battled the flames for approximately one hour before the fire was extinguished. The single-family home sustained catastrophic structural damage during the incident, including a partial collapse of the building.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation by several agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

