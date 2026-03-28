One person killed in tractor trailer crash in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A person was killed in a crash on Friday evening on Route 93 southbound in Woburn, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It happened around 10:58 p.m. when authorities were called to Route 93 southbound by Montvale Avenue in Woburn.

MassDOT closed the right two lanes for scene processing, as the crash involved a van and a tractor trailer.

One of the passengers of the van was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Their identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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