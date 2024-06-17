One person killed after plane crashes in Merrimack River in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — One person has died after a small plane crashed in the Merrimack River in Methuen on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The FAA had previously said the pilot was the only person on board that plane. The pilot’s identity has not been released.

Small plane crash in the Merrimack River in Methuen

Massachusetts State Police says its Marine Unit and Dive Team responded to the site. and removed the victim from the plane and transferred that person to the custody Medical Examiner’s office.

North Andover scene

The plane that crashed was a single-engine Van’s RV-6A and only the pilot was on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the plane crashed in the river around 2:15 p.m., the FAA added. Lawrence Municipal Airport is not far from the scene of the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading an investigation into the crash.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says it’s also monitoring the situation.

Small plane crash in the Merrimack River in Methuen

Note: An earlier version of this story had North Andover as the location of the crash based on preliminary information from first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group