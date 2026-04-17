One person injured after car crashes into retention pond in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — The on-ramp connecting to I-95 in Waltham was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to remove an SUV from a retention pond.

Massachusetts State Police and a tow truck were on scene working to remove the vehicle from the water.

Police say the driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by Waltham first responders.

Police shut down the nearby off-ramp and traffic was backed up on the highway.

MassDOT says the on-ramp is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Car crashes into retention pond in Waltham

There was no word on the condition of the driver.

The sunroof appeared to be open in the water.

Car crashes into retention pond in Waltham

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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