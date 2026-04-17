President Trump and Iran’s foreign minister say the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the strait “is declared completely open” in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and would remain open for the remaining period of the ceasefire. Trump affirmed the strait is “ready for full passage” in a social media post minutes later.

In a subsequent post, Trump said the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until a deal is reached to end the war.

The development followed the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire , which was agreed upon by Lebanon and Israel and appeared to be holding on Friday, potentially boosting efforts to extend a truce between Iran, the United States and Israel.

It was unclear whether a lasting deal would be reached between the U.S. and Iran before the ceasefire ends next week, but the pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be an indication that some progress has been made.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed.

Here is the latest:

Trump says US blockade ‘will remain in full force’ until war ends

The president, in an all-caps social media post, said that the U.S. Navy’s blockade on Iranian ships and ports would remain in force “UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”

“THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED,” Trump added.

Crude oil slumps 10% and Wall Street rallies toward another record

Oil prices are falling by more than 10%, and Wall Street is rallying toward another record after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, which would allow oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf again and carry crude to customers worldwide.

The S&P 500 rallied 0.7% as U.S. stocks sprinted toward the finish of a third straight week of big gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1%.

Stocks have rallied more than 11% since late March on hopes that the United States and Iran can avoid a worst-case scenario for the global economy.

Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels.

In a social media post, Trump said Iran announced that the strait “is fully open and ready for full passage.”

Minutes earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on the social platform X that the passage for all commercial vessels through the strait “is declared completely open” in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.

He said it would stay open for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

It was not immediately clear what that meant for the U.S. blockade of the strait.

A senior Trump adviser meets Pakistan’s prime minister in Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

In a statement, Sharif’s office said Massad Boulos conveyed Trump’s greetings to the prime minister and “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive contributions to regional stability.”

“The two sides also discussed current regional developments, including Pakistan’s peace efforts that led to the ceasefire, as well as the historic Islamabad talks,” the statement said.

‘Our homes in the south are gone, destroyed’

In downtown Beirut, tents still line some areas as some families begin to leave, while others wait, weighing the risks of returning south.

A tricycle piled with mattresses weaves through the camp, signaling the first departures after a fragile ceasefire.

“Our homes in the south are gone, destroyed,” said Ali Balhas, from Siddiqeen town in the Tyre province. “Israel is deceptive; you never really know its policies or how it will act toward people, as you know. I have six children here, and I can’t leave that quickly. Once there is more safety, we will try to take the children and go back. But yesterday, by around midnight, the young men and most of the people had already reached al- Zahrani, so we will leave later, God willing,” he added.

Amira Ayyash, a woman from Qaaqaiat al-Jisr in the Nabatiyeh province, decided to wait and assess the situation before returning home. “We do not know at what hour they might strike us, for they are treacherous. So we decided to take it slowly,” she said.

Kremlin welcomes the 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon and Israel

“We hope that during those days it will indeed be possible to reach agreements that will allow us to avoid a recurrence of military clashes in the future,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia says it’s ready to store Iran’s uranium, but that the US isn’t interested

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made the offer to store Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium and “the Russian side is open to that,” but “the proposal currently isn’t on the negotiating table.”

“Now this proposal isn’t in demand on the U.S. side,” Peskov told reporters.

Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts ‘played a role’ in securing ceasefire in Lebanon

That’s according to two officials who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is in Tehran to carry forward negotiations between the United States and Iran and help de-escalate the widening regional crisis.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Thursday at a news briefing that “peace in Lebanon and cessation of armed attacks in Lebanon are essential for peace talks.”

Palestinians mourn deaths of a child and 2 others in Gaza

Funerals were held for three Palestinians on Friday, including a 12-year-old boy, who were killed by Israeli fire in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Twelve-year-old Saleh Badawi was killed inside his house in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City on Thursday night by an Israeli quadcopter that shot him in the head, according to his uncle Mohammad Ayyad.

Others mourned the deaths of two brothers who were fatally shot by the Israeli military early Friday morning while driving a water truck in the Gaza City district of Shijaiyah.

Their colleague, Wisam Naser, told the AP that the truck was clearly marked UNICEF and was delivering assistance to displaced people. Naser said that a third man in the truck was critically wounded and receiving treatment in Ahli Hospital.

The Israeli military and UNICEF didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Czech prime minister offers surveillance system for Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said his country will offer a passive surveillance system to aid the international effort to reopen the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

Dozens of countries are expected to take part in a conference on Friday organized by the leaders of France and the U.K. and meant to provide security for shipping through the key waterway.

Babiš said the system can be used when a ceasefire in the war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran is in place or when the conflict is over.

The Czech-made passive radar systems don’t emit electromagnetic energy, which makes them difficult to detect.

U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon say airstrikes have halted since ceasefire

Tilak Pokharel, a spokesperson for the U.S. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon known as UNIFIL, said peacekeepers have not observed any airstrikes since midnight, when a 10-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

He said, however, that they had observed “artillery shelling in several areas in south Lebanon” up until 6 a.m. and “continue to observe

IDF airspace violation in their area of operations," referring to the Israeli military.

He added that they have observed Israeli forces moving back and forth, but “no withdrawal.”

“They are remaining in positions, including in Bint Jbeil,” Pokharel said, referring to a village about 5 km (3 miles) from the border where heavy fighting had taken place before the ceasefire.

Defense minister warns Israel’s attempt to completely disarm Hezbollah in southern Lebanon ‘is not yet complete’

Israel Katz said Israeli forces would continue to hold all the places they are currently stationed, including a buffer zone extending 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Israel into southern Lebanon. He added that many homes in the area would be destroyed, and no Lebanese residents could return to the area.

Katz said the rest of Lebanon south of the Litani River must also be cleared of Hezbollah’s presence, either through diplomatic means or continued Israeli military operation.

“Disarming Hezbollah by military or diplomatic means was and remains the goal of the campaign to which we are committed - with significant political leverage now also due to the direct involvement of the U.S. president and his commitment to this goal - while applying pressure to the Lebanese government,” Katz said. Israel occupied a similar area in southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000.

Iran informed Hezbo

llah leadership about truce hours before Trump calls, lawmaker says

Hassan Fadlallah, the senior Hezbollah lawmaker, praised Iran as he spoke to reporters in the battered southern Beirut suburb.

“Yesterday, before the ceasefire, Hezbollah’s leadership was formally informed around 4 a.m. from the Iranian ambassador that there will be a ceasefire at night,” he said. “We were informed from the Islamic Republic that the calls they took with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were encouraging and facilitating for a ceasefire as first step.”

Fadlallah said that the militant group’s key positions - a complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops, a return of all Lebanese displaced people, releasing prisoners held by Israel and reconstruction - have not changed.

Senior Hezbollah legislator warns Lebanon against entering direct negotiations with Israel

“During these 10 days we want the continued effort from Iran to force Israel to the pathway that was imposed by the Islamabad talks,” Hassan Fadlallah told The Associated Press Friday after speaking to the press in the battered southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik.

Fadlallah, from Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, warned Lebanon not to enter direct negotiations with Israel. The Iran-backed militant group said direct talks with Israel would be a free concession to Israel as its troops remain on Lebanese soil.

“The Lebanese government is unable, incapable, and unauthorized constitutionally and nationally for the Lebanese leadership to give such a dangerous concession that threatens Lebanon’s future,” he said.

Fadlallah warned that Hezbollah will not remain silent if Israel continues its attacks in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese hospital treats wounded from late-night strikes

Al-Najda al Shaabiya Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh was reeling Friday after what officials said was one of the heaviest days of Israeli strikes since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war began.

Hospital Director Mona Abou Zeid said the wounded arrived until around an hour after the ceasefire took effect at midnight.

Mahmoud Sahmarani, 33, said he stepped outside his home to buy charcoal for his shisha water pipe when an Israeli strike killed his father and cousin as they peeled potatoes for lunch.

His five-story apartment building is rubble and his family is homeless, Sahmarani said from his hospital bed, his left eye swollen shut and his head swaddled in bandages.

“Israel should have withdrawn from Lebanon,” he said. “If we don’t get them out, they will continue to kill us.”

Hezbollah praises forces and promises vigilance during ceasefire

Hezbollah on Friday praised the performance of its fighters during 45 days of war with Israel.

The militant group said in a statement that its hands “will remain on the trigger, vigilant against the enemy’s treachery and betrayal” during the 10-day ceasefire that started Friday.

Hezbollah said it carried out 2,184 attacks during the war, including drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and attacks targeting Israeli forces inside southern Lebanon.

US envoy says ceasefire with Hezbollah is ‘beginning of a road’

Tom Barrack, the U.S. special envoy to Syria and ambassador to Turkey, told a diplomacy conference Friday that the “brilliance” of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon was that it ended “senseless killing.”

“The brilliance of what happened yesterday is it stopped senseless killing and President Trump and Secretary Rubio stepping in strongly and saying we need a time out,” Barrack said at the conference in Antalya, southern Turkey.

“This is just the beginning of a road and the ceasefires are so delicate because everybody’s been equally untrustworthy,” he said.

“Everybody is in atrophy over this idiotic war. So will the ceasefire stick? What will we do? It’s baby steps,” Barrack said.

Pakistan leader supports Israel and Hezbollah ceasefire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Sharif said in a post on X that the agreement was “facilitated through bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump.”

Sharif is attending a diplomacy forum in Turkey and expressed hope that the ceasefire would pave the way for sustainable peace.

He said Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to back efforts aimed at achieving lasting regional peace.

Beirut official says Israeli strikes hit neighborhood 62 times

A local government official in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik said Israel struck the neighborhood 62 times over the past six weeks.

Haret Hreik Deputy Mayor Sadek Slim said 26 buildings were destroyed.

“We’ve been able to clear up the rubble of the partially damaged buildings, but for those totally destroyed we will need special equipment,” Slim said in a news briefing under a bridge on a busy intersection.

The area is gridlocked with traffic, with people returning to check on their homes and Hezbollah supporters zooming around on scooters and waving the militant group’s flag.

French president praises ceasefire in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said he supports the 10-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and called for its continuation.

“Hezbollah must renounce its weapons. Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and stop the war,” he said Friday in a post on X.

“I also express my concern that it may already be undermined by the continuation of military operations,” Macron said without elaborating on any specific operations.

The Lebanese army reported Israeli shelling in some areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of the ceasefire.

German foreign minister says long-term accords needed after ceasefire

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and thanked the U.S. for its role as a mediator.

What is needed now, Wadephul said, are long-term agreements on securing the border, protecting civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, and ensuring the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers.

He said the talks paved the way for a future reality in which the interests of both sides are equally taken into account: Israel’s legitimate security interests and Lebanon’s right to territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Long-term security in the region can only be achieved through the effective disarmament of Hezbollah, Wadephul added.

Displaced Lebanese return to scenes of destruction

Relief at a ceasefire beginning in Lebanon on Friday was tempered by the destruction that many encountered upon returning to their homes.

In the southern village of Jibsheet, a trickle of residents returned to flattened apartment blocks and streets littered with chunks of concrete, twisted aluminum shutters and dangling electrical wires.

“I feel free being back,” 23-year-old Zainab Fahas said. “But look, they destroyed everything: the square, the houses, the shops, everything.”

In the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik, Ahmad Lahham, 48, waved the yellow Hezbollah flag. He stood on a mountain of rubble that was his apartment building and also housed a branch of Hezbollah’s financial arm, Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

Iran’s pressure in its talks with the U.S. brought the truce, condemning Lebanon’s direct talks with Israel, he said.

“Only the Iranians stood with us, no one else,” he said, calling Lebanon’s leaders “the leadership of shame.”

South Korea tanker passes through Red Sea route

A South Korean-flagged tanker carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port has safely exited the Red Sea, South Korean officials said.

The passage marks the country’s first such shipment since it began seeking alternative energy routes, while Iran is largely blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday described the passage as a “valuable accomplishment” during the government’s efforts to overcome challenges posed by the war.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries did not immediately say how many tankers would attempt to use the Red Sea route or when the vessel that passed would arrive in South Korea.

Officials say 26 of South Korea’s vessels remain stranded in the strait.

Trump hails Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as ‘historic day’

In two social media posts Thursday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday could have been “a historic day for Lebanon.”

In a separate Truth Social message after the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect, Trump added that he hoped the Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group “acts nicely and well.”

“It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do,” Trump added.

Australia strikes deal with BP to underwrite fuel imports

BP has become the fifth company to strike a deal with the Australian government to underwrite fuel imports at prices inflated by the Iran war.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the BP deal on Friday at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery, southwest of Melbourne, which was damaged by fire on Wednesday night. He said the damaged refinery continued to produce diesel and jet fuel at 80% capacity and gasoline as 60% capacity.

Viva on Thursday secured 570,000 barrels of diesel underwritten by the government in shipments from Brunei and South Korea at prices that might otherwise be commercially unviable.

Australia has sufficient fuel supplies contracted into May, but there are concerns that shortages could emerge in the months ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group