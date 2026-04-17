Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett to retire after 35 years of service

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett is announcing that he will retire after 35 years of service.

Bennett joined the Hopkinton Police Department in July 1993, serving as patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and deputy chief.

He was appointed chief in April 2020.

According to Hopkinton police, Bennett was instrumental in managing various aspects of the department, including overseeing professional standards, training, internal affairs, firearms licensing, and the operation of the public safety communications center.

He also served as the department’s public information officer, grant administrator and crime prevention coordinator.

Earlier in his career, Bennett supervised the detective division and School Resource Officer program and helped advance community policing initiatives.

Bennett’s started in law enforecement in 1991 when he became a part-time officer and dispatcher at the Sutton Police Department.

He later served as a reserve officer and dispatcher for the Southborough Police Department.

“Over the past 30 years, Hopkinton has experienced significant growth in both population and business activity. Chief Bennett helped ensure the Police Department evolved with the town while continuing to serve the community effectively,” said Town Manager Elaine Lazarus. “His leadership will be greatly missed, and I wish Chief Bennett the best of luck in his retirement.”

Bennett said it has been an honor to serve the community alongside the men and women of the Hopkinton Police Department.

“It has been a privilege to spend my career working with such dedicated professionals and serving the residents of Hopkinton,” Chief Bennett said. “I’m grateful for the support of the community and for the many colleagues and mentors who helped shape my career.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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