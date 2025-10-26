One person hurt after box truck swerves off highway in NH

NORTH HAMPTON, NH — One person was seriously hurt and part of a New Hampshire highway was closed for hours when a box truck swerved off the road and into the treeline Sunday morning.

Investigators say that the box truck was traveling south on I-95 south in North Hampton around 9:30 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, it abruptly turned to the right and went off the road.

The truck then went around 50 feet down the embankment and crashed into the tree line.

The driver, Aaron Carpenter, 42, of Providence, Rhode Island was trapped in the truck’s cab but emergency responders were able to cut through the trees and free him.

Carpenter was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The right lane of I-95 southbound was closed for around five hours while crews removed the box truck.

The crash is still under investigation.

