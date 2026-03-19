One person hospitalized after house fire in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in Lynnfield early this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Summer Street, just a block away from the town’s fire department.

According to crews, heavy hoarding inside the residence made it extremely difficult to reach the second floor and slowed their ability to move through the building.

When firefighters entered, they found a man on the first floor and immediately shifted their focus to getting him outside.

He was transported to a medical clinic in Burlington, though his current condition has not been released.

Fire Chief Glenn Davis said flames were pouring from the right side of the home when crews arrived, prompting assistance from five neighboring communities.

The cluttered interior forced firefighters to regroup after rescuing the victim before they could fully attack the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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