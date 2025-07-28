One person hospitalized after car slams into Cambridge building

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into the side of a building, damaging gas meters on Monday afternoon.

The Cambridge Fire Department says just before 4 p.m. the vehicle hit the side of 350 Broadway.

The collision created a large hole in the building’s foundation.

One person was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to officials.

Eversource shut down gas service to the building after several meters were damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and police did not say whether or not the driver will face any charges.

